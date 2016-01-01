(909) 285-2290
Grow your business with relevant, optimized, high quality content today. See how inbound marketing connects you with new customers.
1st Complete Content Marketing Platform for Agencies & SMB's
Content marketing is a revolution. It is now the standard way to successfully engage with prospects and customers. And it stands to reason: there is no better and more affordable way to market your products and services today.
Many content marketing tools are expensive or don't do everything you need them to do. Content Launch is the first complete content marketing workflow, management and distribution application designed for ease of use. It's the perfect solution for agencies and SMB's looking for an effective, affordable content marketing application. And its the only true freemium tool in the industry.
For Large Enterprises Too
Content Launch is ideal for large companies as well. In fact, our platform includes practically all of the features and functionality of more expensive content platforms that are designed for the enterprise market. Stop paying $3-8K or more a month!...discover how Content Launch can help you achieve exactly what you need your content marketing program to do...for a fraction of the subscription fee.
Content Launch Modules
Plan
Generate content topics, analyze content trends in your industry and socialize content concepts. Get your preliminary content score and your customized content prescription, driven by a powerful algorithm designed by expert data scientists.
Create
Develop any type of content and invite other team members into the ideation and creation steps. Automated SEO tools are built in. Publish your content to all-important channels for easy distribution.
Collaborate
Find top influencers in your space for content collaboration and amplification. Bring in others from your Linkedin and Twitter accounts to help as well. Start building a "community" of content creators and collaborators who can help you develop and promote your content.
Calendar
Easily schedule, plan and organize your content by day, week and month, both for individual content pieces and campaigns. Filtering capabilities by content type, buying stage, content creator and more